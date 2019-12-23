Victorian Farmers Federation welcomes skilled migrant announcement

A new agreement will allow Victorian fruit and vegetable producers to have access to skilled migrant workers after a push from struggling farmers amid a labour shortage.

But the Victorian Farmers Federation says it doesn’t go far enough.

Emma Germano, Vice-President of the Victorian Farmers Federation, said it was a start.

“It’s a great announcement, but we’re a little disappointed it doesn’t include field workers because that’s where the greatest shortage is,” she explained.

“We’ll keep working with the government.”

