Victorian farmers rejoice amid ‘best season in their lifetimes’

While 2020 has been a challenging year in many ways, it hasn’t all been bad.

Farmers are rejoicing after consistent winter rain and a warm, wet spring led to a bumper farming season.

Victorian Farmers Federation Livestock President, Leonard Vallance, said for some it would “be possibly their best season in their lifetimes”.

“In general, I’d say for particularly cattle farmers and beef cattle farmers, and sheep farmers producing meat, they would have the best returns that they’ve seen, combined with very good seasonal conditions,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Mother nature often throws insects and disease in front of you when you’re very productive, but that hasn’t happened this season.”

