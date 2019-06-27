3AW
Victorian father dies as deadly flu crisis deepens

3 hours ago
3aw news

The flu crisis has deepened, with yet another death from the illness.

A 43-year-old father from Traralgon was taken to hospital on June 15.

He’d been battling the illness for more than a week.

32 people have now died from influenza in Victoria this year.

A specialised retrieval team was sent from Alfred Hospital to place the man on a machine to provide cardiac and respiratory support, according to a Facebook post published by the man’s wife.

The World Health Organisation has warned that the number of flu cases in Australia was the highest in 20 years.

