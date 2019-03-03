Victorian fires latest: Five properties destroyed, fears for many more

Hundreds of residents have faced a second night unable to return home, some not knowing if their home remains standing.

LISTEN: 3AW’s Pat Mitchell reports from the emergency relief centre in Drouin

About 500 people visited the five emergency relief centres across the state’s east yesterday

Fifty of them people spent a second consecutive night on blow-up mattresses on the basketball courts or in cars here at Bellbird Park in Drouin.

Major disruptions today. The Princes Hwy closed from Nar Nar Goon to Drouin. Almost 70 schools and early learning centres closed due to the #bunyip and #yinnar fires. pic.twitter.com/zphAUcZa2i — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) March 3, 2019

It’s been confirmed five properties have been destroyed — two in the Yinnar South blaze, and three due to the fire in the Bunyip State Park.

But authorities say those figures will rise when assessment crews can begin entering the fire grounds.

For many farmers, their homes are a secondary concern.

Tina Forte fears her Garfield North home has been destroyed, but she’s more concerned for livestock.

“I don’t care about the house, I just need to know (her animals) are OK, you know?” she told 3AW, becoming emotional.

There’s still 19 fires out of control around the state, all of which are believed to have started from lightning strikes.

Almost 70 schools and early learning centres are closed, while about 900 properties remain without power.