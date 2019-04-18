Victorian flu shock: Fifteen dead, worse to come

At least two children are among those who have died in Victoria’s fast-growing influenza toll.

Fifteen people have died from 5745 known cases of flu in 2019, well above the 1800 cases at the same time last year.

“The figures are quite staggering and they don’t seem to be abating.”

-Neil Mitchell

Neil Mitchell has been told three children are among those who have died.

The state’s chief health officer, Brett Sutton, confirmed two child deaths, with a third under investigation.

He said the “vast majority” of deaths stemmed from nursing home outbreaks.

“The summer season was already up and we’re getting (nearly) 700 new cases a week and I think the peak is yet to come,” Dr Sutton told Neil Mitchell.

“The peak of any flu season is usually July-August, and numbers are already half of what last year was.

“The flu season is so unpredictable, and maybe we’ll get an early peak; last year we had a late peak and a tail through to October.”

