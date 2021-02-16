3AW
Victorian government accused of treating businesses like a ‘yo-yo’

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Victorian government accused of treating businesses like a 'yo-yo'

One of Victoria’s peak business organisations is calling for more notice when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions changing, accusing the government of treating businesses like “yo-yos”.

Mary Aldred, CEO of the Franchise Council of Australia, told Tom Elliott the lack of notice, either way, wasn’t good enough.

“Businesses can’t just switch on and off,” she said.

“There is so much preparation that goes into food, staff rostering and logistics.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
