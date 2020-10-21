3AW
Victorian government announces key exemption for hospitality industry

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott

The Victorian government has announced hospitality venues will be able to expand their outdoor dining without a planning permit under new exemptions set to help the industry recover from the harsh COVID-19 lockdown.

It will mean businesses will be able to set up on the street, in parks, and other outside places.

Paul Waterson, Chief Executive of Australian Venue Co, said it would help speed the process up for many businesses.

(Photo by Getty iStock)

