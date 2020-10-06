Victorian government announces overhaul to learner driver tests

The Victorian learner driver test is moving online.

The state government announced that, from next year, learner drivers would be able to apply for their permit and sit the initial test online at home.

They’re also refunding the application fee for the some 80,000 appointments that have been postponed due to COVID-19.

The government will provide extra assessment centres and offer cheaper testing for Victorians affected by the suspension of tests during the pandemic.

Testing will resume in Melbourne when the city moves to step three on its road map to COVID normal. Depending on new case numbers, that could happen on October 19.

Tom Elliott spoke with Ben Carroll, the Minister for Roads, Road Safety & Public Transport, on 3AW Drive.

