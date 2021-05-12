Victorian government commits $70 million to public IVF facility

Victoria’s first public IVF clinic has been established and is expected to start helping families as soon as next year.

The Victorian Government has committed $70 million of next week’s state budget to the facility.

It will help up to 4000 Victorian each year save $10,000 on average.

Michael Gorton AM, lawyer and chairman of Alfred Health, told Tom Elliott it would open the door for a lot of people who otherwise couldn’t afford it.

“It should hopefully be ready by the end of this year,” he said.

