Tip-off: Victorian government considering harsher penalties for drivers using phones

NEIL MITCHELL TIP-OFF

State cabinet is reportedly considering increasing the penalty for being caught using a mobile phone while driving.

Neil Mitchell has reported the potential increase is linked to the roll-out of new cameras that will specialise in detecting the offence.

Those cameras have been trialled at two sites in NSW over the past six months and caught more than 100,000 divers.

The current penalty in Victoria is the loss of four demerit points and a fine of $484.

“I believe there is some division within cabinet,” Neil Mitchell reported. “Some want to increase penalties, others don’t.”

The bulk of callers to 3AW said the penalty is not harsh enough.

