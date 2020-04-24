3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorian Government donates $1.5 million to..

Victorian Government donates $1.5 million to struggling Anzac Appeal

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott

The Victorian Government has come to the rescue of the annual Anzac Appeal after it came to light it had raised just three per cent (yes, three) of its target.

The COVID-19 pandemic, keeping people at home, is the obvious factor.

The state government has donated $1.5 million to the cause.

“This is good, because it’s a very worthy charity, but it does beg the question, how does the government decide which charities to support, and which ones not to?” Tom Elliott asked on Friday.

He spoke with Jamie Twidale, chief of RSL Victoria, about the donation.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.