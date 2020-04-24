Victorian Government donates $1.5 million to struggling Anzac Appeal

The Victorian Government has come to the rescue of the annual Anzac Appeal after it came to light it had raised just three per cent (yes, three) of its target.

The COVID-19 pandemic, keeping people at home, is the obvious factor.

The state government has donated $1.5 million to the cause.

“This is good, because it’s a very worthy charity, but it does beg the question, how does the government decide which charities to support, and which ones not to?” Tom Elliott asked on Friday.

He spoke with Jamie Twidale, chief of RSL Victoria, about the donation.

