Victorian Government hands down Halloween advice

The Victorian Government has given the tick of approval to Halloween.

It’s on Saturday night.

The government confirmed with 3AW that because there were no longer limits on reasons to leave home, activities such as trick-or-treating at Halloween could take place, so long as it is contactless.

Those wishing to take part have been reminded to obey all COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and travel limits.

