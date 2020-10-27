3AW
Victorian Government hands down Halloween advice

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

The Victorian Government has given the tick of approval to Halloween.

It’s on Saturday night.

The government confirmed with 3AW that because there were no longer limits on reasons to leave home, activities such as trick-or-treating at Halloween could take place, so long as it is contactless.

Those wishing to take part have been reminded to obey all COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and travel limits.

Click HERE for up-to-date advice from the Department on what is and isn’t allowed.

(Photo by Getty iStock)

