Victorian Government outlines crowd plan for Boxing Day Test

It’s hoped 25,000 people will be able to attend each day of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG this December.

The Victorian Government outlined its plan on Wednesday.

Martin Pakula said “final” decisions would be made closer to the day.

“It’s probably going to be a while before we see 100,000 people back at the MCG,” he said.

Australia will play India this year.

Meanwhile, the government has announced that no owners, or crowds, will be allowed on course at Flemington for the Melbourne Cup carnival.