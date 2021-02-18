3AW
Victorian government says Moomba has NOT been cancelled, as claimed

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Victorian government says Moomba has NOT been cancelled, as claimed

The Victorian government says Moomba has NOT been cancelled, despite an announcement from the Lord Mayor on Thursday that it wouldn’t go ahead for the first time in its history due to COVID-19.

Major Events Minister Martin Pakula told Neil Mitchell the festival could still go ahead next month in a “COVID-safe” manner.

“I think there was just a bit of a communications mix-up, frankly, at Town Hall,” Pakula said.

“But that’s OK.

“These things happen and everybody is working in a pretty high pressure environment, at the moment, and there is a lot going on, so I’m not precious about that but I’m sure that if there’d been a conversation with me first then it may have gone slightly differently and hopefully it still can.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
