Victorian government shuts down sections of economy to slow COVID-19 spread

The Victorian government will force sections of the economy to shut down in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Daniel Andrews has described the decision as “heartbreaking” but necessary.

Businesses and industry have been split into three different sectors.

“These are the tough calls that are needed,” the Premier said.

The measures will be in place for at least the next six weeks.

Businesses forced to close will be eligible for a $5,000 grant.

(MOST OF THESE RESTRICTIONS ONLY IMPACT THE METRO MELBOURNE LOCKDOWN ZONE)

NOT IMPACTED

supermarkets, grocery stores, bottle shops, local butcher, local baker, service stations, pharmacies, banks, newsagents, post offices will continue to operate as they have been.

MUST SHUT DOWN (FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY)

retail (including department stores), hairdressers, barbers, car dealerships, furniture shops, some manufacturing, some administration.

MUST SCALE BACK (FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY)

meatworks (must wear full PPE while working), construction.

BELOW: A FULL STATEMENT FROM DANIEL ANDREWS