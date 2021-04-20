3AW
Victorian government to invest in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

2 hours ago
The Rumour File
RUMOUR CONFIRMED

The Victorian Government will contribute $50 million towards new technology and research so COVID-19 vaccines such as the Pfizer and Moderna jabs can be made here.

Ross Stevenson was alerted to the fact the government was set to make an announcement on Wednesday.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton couldn’t confirm the news on 3AW Breakfast when asked, but said it sounded promising.

“I do not know anything about that,” he said.

“If it is to happen, I can only say it would be a fantastic thing.”

Unlike the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer and Moderna use mRNA technology.

“It was expected, a little bit unexpected that it came from the state government, but it’s a good move,” Professor Tony Blakely, epidemiologist at the University of Melbourne, told 3AW Breakfast.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

