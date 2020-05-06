Grandmother’s song to Daniel Andrews this Mother’s Day

A Victorian grandmother’s message to Premier Daniel Andrews this Mother’s Day has proven a surprise hit on social media.

Janette Young wrote a song addressed to Mr Andrews, asking for restrictions to be eased at the weekend so she can see her family who live in Melbourne, five hours away from her home Piangil, near Swan Hill.

She only sent it to her daughters, but one of them posted on Facebook where it has now been viewed more than 3500 times.

3AW Mornings has sent the hearfelt song to the Premier’s office.

Janette shared a message for her five children and 10 grandchildren while she’s apart from them.

“I’m really proud of the way they’re all reacting to this,” she said.

