Victorian gym owners vent frustration over ‘lack of consulation’

The Victorian government has come under fire from gym owners who say they’ve been left in limbo on when they can reopen.

Tony Doherty, fitness guru and owner of Doherty’s Gym, posted a video on social media on Tuesday calling for the government to do more.

Mr Doherty told Neil Mitchell the fitness industry had been ignored and given no support from the Victorian government.

“It’s been very frustrating,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“Our Health Chief has not got back to us.

“Our COVID-19 safe plan has been sitting on their desk for a month now with not one word of consultation.

“The COVID-19 safe plan has been used all over Australia.

“It was accepted by six other states Chief Health Officers, except for here.”

Mr Doherty urged the government to listen, saying gyms were great for the community’s mental health.

“We have so many people here where this is the string that holds their lives together,” he said.

