Victorian Health Minister dodges questions on ankle bracelets, QR codes and masks

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley has evaded questions on the state’s policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The state government yesterday informed high-risk businesses, such as gyms, that they must have a COVID marshal as part of the conditions of their reopening.

Mr Foley said there is an online training course which COVID marshals must complete in order to comply with state goverment regulations.

“It should be able to be done quite straightforward and quite easily within the space of a day,” he said.

But Neil Mitchell questioned how gyms could have a trained marshal ready in time for their reopening last night.

“How can the COVID marshal have done the course in time to work at midnight last night?,” he questioned.

“It’s not exactly a PhD, I’ve got to say, Neil. It’s pretty straightforward and easy to navigate,” Mr Foley replied.

Mr Foley also dodged questions on whether the state government has been working on a plan to introduce ankle bracelets for home quarantine, refused to comment on potential changes to mask rules, and evaded questions on a mandatory QR code system for hospitality and retail.

