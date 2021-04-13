Victorian Health Minister explains the pause on the distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine

With concerns about potential blood clotting, the Victorian government has hit pause on the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under 50.

Victorian Health Minister, Martin Foley, told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell, what the pause means to Victorians waiting for the vaccine.

“The rules changed,” he said.

Mr Foley said training, resolution of indemnity issues and translation of information into languages other than English were behind the pause.

“As soon as that is done we will ramp it up, noting that the vast bulk of vaccinations provided to the state is actually AstraZeneca,” he said.

