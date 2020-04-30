Victorian health official slammed over coronavirus comparison

Victoria’s deputy health chief has ignited a social media storm after comparing Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia to the coronavirus.

Dr Annaliese van Diemen, Brett Sutton’s deputy, posted the controversial comparison on Twitter.

“Sudden arrival of an invader from another land, decimating populations, creating terror. Forces the population to make enormous sacrifices & completely change how they live in order to survive. COVID19 of Cook 1770?” she wrote.

It’s left Tom Elliott incensed.

“I couldn’t be more angry about this,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“The political correctness that has infected parts of our medical establishment is just mind-boggling.”

