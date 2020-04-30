3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorian health official slammed over..

Victorian health official slammed over coronavirus comparison

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Victoria’s deputy health chief has ignited a social media storm after comparing Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia to the coronavirus.

Dr Annaliese van Diemen, Brett Sutton’s deputy, posted the controversial comparison on Twitter.

“Sudden arrival of an invader from another land, decimating populations, creating terror. Forces the population to make enormous sacrifices & completely change how they live in order to survive. COVID19 of Cook 1770?” she wrote.

It’s left Tom Elliott incensed.

“I couldn’t be more angry about this,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“The political correctness that has infected parts of our medical establishment is just mind-boggling.”

Click PLAY below to hear Tom’s editorial

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.