Victorian health officials aim for ‘donut day’ by the weekend

Victorian health officials are aiming for a zero-case day before the weekend, with the next 48 hours deemed critical in making that happen.

It’s hoped restrictions will be able to be eased again significantly by mid-January.

One factor is crucial in making that a reality, according to Dr Stephen Duckett, Health Program Director at the Grattan Institute.

“One of the key indicators to look for are these so-called mystery cases, where we don’t know where they came from,” he explained on 3AW Breakfast.

“If we know where they came from you can actually do the contact tracing properly.”

Click PLAY below to hear him share his thoughts