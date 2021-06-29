3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorian in Cairns ‘pretty upset’..

Victorian in Cairns ‘pretty upset’ by 14-day quarantine order for visiting tier two site

4 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for Victorian in Cairns ‘pretty upset’ by 14-day quarantine order for visiting tier two site

A Victorian woman holidaying in Queensland has been ordered to complete 14-days of hotel quarantine, despite not having been to a tier one exposure site.

Kirsten was at Melbourne Airport on Saturday.

She visited a terminal which was declared a tier two exposure site after flight attendant tested positive.

When she learnt of the exposure site, she got tested and isolated in Cairns until she received a negative result, before returning to her holiday.

“We did the right thing,” she told Tony Jones.

“We’ve all tested negative and so we have been out and about in Queensland for three days and we got a call from Queensland Health this morning telling us that we’re now required to go into hard lockdown.”

Health authorities in Queensland are currently arranging hotel quarantine for Kirsten for another 10 or 11 days.

But Queenslanders who have visited tier two sites are only required to get tested and isolate while awaiting a negative result.

“We really feel like we’re being discriminated against and we’re pretty upset,” Kirsten said.

“We’re a bit concerned that when we get back to Victoria we might be asked to quarantine there.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332