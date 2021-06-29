Victorian in Cairns ‘pretty upset’ by 14-day quarantine order for visiting tier two site

A Victorian woman holidaying in Queensland has been ordered to complete 14-days of hotel quarantine, despite not having been to a tier one exposure site.

Kirsten was at Melbourne Airport on Saturday.

She visited a terminal which was declared a tier two exposure site after flight attendant tested positive.

When she learnt of the exposure site, she got tested and isolated in Cairns until she received a negative result, before returning to her holiday.

“We did the right thing,” she told Tony Jones.

“We’ve all tested negative and so we have been out and about in Queensland for three days and we got a call from Queensland Health this morning telling us that we’re now required to go into hard lockdown.”

Health authorities in Queensland are currently arranging hotel quarantine for Kirsten for another 10 or 11 days.

But Queenslanders who have visited tier two sites are only required to get tested and isolate while awaiting a negative result.

“We really feel like we’re being discriminated against and we’re pretty upset,” Kirsten said.

“We’re a bit concerned that when we get back to Victoria we might be asked to quarantine there.”

