Victorian hostels also feeling the economic pinch of backpacker shortage

Victorian hostel operators are also feeling the effects of the backpacker shortage due to COVID-19.

The lack of fruit pickers and farm workers has been a much-publicised aspect of the pandemic in Australia, but that’s just one piece of the puzzle.

John George runs two hostels in Mildura, usually full of backpackers and farmers.

He can sleep 75 people.

There are currently just three beds being used.

“One is Australian, one is from Holland and the other is from Germany,” he explained on 3AW Mornings.

