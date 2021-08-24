3AW
Victorian kids and teachers ‘should be proud’ by ‘surprise’ NAPLAN results

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Victorian kids and teachers ‘should be proud’ by ‘surprise’ NAPLAN results

Despite enduring lockdowns and remote learning on and off for more than a year, 2021 NAPLAN results show there’s been no significant decline in results achieved by Victorian kids.

Chief Executive of the Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority, David Carvalho, says the result is a “pleasant surprise … given the traumatic circumstances”.

He says parents can “absolutely” take some credit for the result.

“It’s a testimony to the resilience of those families, and teachers, and the school system in general that we haven’t seen an overall decline in performance,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Given the very difficult circumstances I think Victoria went through compared to the rest of the country, the Victorian community should be very proud.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the “surprise” NAPLAN result

 

Ross and Russel
News
