VICTORIAN LOCKDOWN: What changes at 11.59pm tonight

Victoria will be plunged into a seven-day lockdown from 11.59pm tonight.

It comes after 12 COVID-19 cases were reported in the 24 hours to midnight last night.

One person linked to the Whittlesea outbreak is in intensive care on a ventilator.

More than 10,000 primary and secondary contacts have been identified.

“That number will continue to grow,” Acting Premier James Merlino said.

All Victorians aged over 40 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at state-run sites from Friday.

To get food and essential supplies, for authorised work, for exercise for up to two hours with one other person, for care and caregiving, to get vaccinated TRAVEL: Five kilometre limit from home applies except: to access necessary goods and services where they can’t be accessed within 5km; for intimate partner visits; to visit person in single bubble; for work and permitted education; work at an interstate location; care and compassionate reasons

Five kilometre limit from home applies except: to access necessary goods and services where they can’t be accessed within 5km; for intimate partner visits; to visit person in single bubble; for work and permitted education; work at an interstate location; care and compassionate reasons SHOPPING: Shopping will be limited to five kilometres from the home. If there’s no shops in your radius you may travel to the closest shops. Shopping limited to one person per day, per household

Shopping will be limited to five kilometres from the home. If there’s no shops in your radius you may travel to the closest shops. Shopping limited to one person per day, per household MASKS: Must be worn everywhere inside and outside the home

Must be worn everywhere inside and outside the home PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Not permitted

Not permitted PRIVATE GATHERINGS: Not permitted, but intimate partner visits are permitted and single person bubbles will be allowed

Not permitted, but intimate partner visits are permitted and single person bubbles will be allowed SCHOOLS: Will remove to remote learning

Will remove to remote learning CHILDCARE AND KINDER: Remain open

Remain open HIGHER EDUCATION: Will remove to remote learning

Will remove to remote learning RESTAURANTS, PUBS, CAFES: Takeaway only

Takeaway only RETAIL: Essential retail (supermarkets, food stores, bottle shops, banks, petrol stations and pharmacies) can remain open, non-essential retail can only provide click and collect

Essential retail (supermarkets, food stores, bottle shops, banks, petrol stations and pharmacies) can remain open, non-essential retail can only provide click and collect AGED CARE: No visitors allowed unless for end-of-life reasons

No visitors allowed unless for end-of-life reasons HOSPITALS: Visitors only permitted for end of life or to support a partner giving birth

Visitors only permitted for end of life or to support a partner giving birth WEDDINGS: Not allowed except for end of life or deportation reasons. Where permitted only five people may attend (including couple and celebrant).

Not allowed except for end of life or deportation reasons. Where permitted only five people may attend (including couple and celebrant). FUNERALS: Capped at 10 people plus those necessary to conduct the funeral. Infants under 12 months not counted towards the cap

Capped at 10 people plus those necessary to conduct the funeral. Infants under 12 months not counted towards the cap RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS: No in-person gatherings allowed, broadcast permitted

No in-person gatherings allowed, broadcast permitted INDOOR SPORT AND GYMS: Closed

Closed OUTOOR PHYSICAL RECREATION + SPORT: Closed. Playgrounds remain open.

Closed. Playgrounds remain open. ENTERTAINMENT AND LEISURE : Both seated and non seated indoor and outdoor entertainment leisure venues closed.

: Both seated and non seated indoor and outdoor entertainment leisure venues closed. HAIRDRESSERS AND BEAUTY: Closed

Closed REAL ESTATE: In person inspections and auctions not permitted

In person inspections and auctions not permitted HOTELS AND ACCOMMODATION: Can only stay open to support guests already staying onsite. No new bookings can be made unless for approved reasons (like work)

Can only stay open to support guests already staying onsite. No new bookings can be made unless for approved reasons (like work) SPORTING EVENTS: Approved professional sporting events will proceed without crowds

