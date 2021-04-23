Man tests positive to COVID-19 after returning to Victoria from Perth

A Victorian man has tested positive to COVID-19 after picking up the virus in hotel quarantine in Perth.

He arrived back in Victoria on Wednesday after spending two weeks in quarantine.

He was deemed a close contact of a positive case in Perth and was told to get tested immediately.

He is asymptomatic.

The man has since requested to be moved into Victoria’s hotel quarantine program.

He lives in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs and flew back to Melbourne on flight QF778 from Perth on Wednesday.

Anybody who was on that flight will now be required to get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the man has been isolating since he returned back to Victoria.

The government says it means Victoria’s two-month run of no community cases is over.