3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man tests positive to COVID-19..

Man tests positive to COVID-19 after returning to Victoria from Perth

50 mins ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Man tests positive to COVID-19 after returning to Victoria from Perth

A Victorian man has tested positive to COVID-19 after picking up the virus in hotel quarantine in Perth.

He arrived back in Victoria on Wednesday after spending two weeks in quarantine.

He was deemed a close contact of a positive case in Perth and was told to get tested immediately.

He is asymptomatic.

The man has since requested to be moved into Victoria’s hotel quarantine program.

He lives in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs and flew back to Melbourne on flight QF778 from Perth on Wednesday.

Anybody who was on that flight will now be required to get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the man has been isolating since he returned back to Victoria.

The government says it means Victoria’s two-month run of no community cases is over.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332