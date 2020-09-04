3AW
Victorian man organises ‘safe and legal’ protest online

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Victorians wanting to protest the state’s harsh lockdown measures are being encouraged to do it online and at home.

It comes as Victoria Police issues warnings to those who plan on taking to the streets this weekend.

It won’t be tolerated.

Ron Kirkwood is encouraging people to wear their masks and stand at the front of their homes at 10am on Saturday to make their feelings known.

“I believe the government needs to listen to the citizens of Victoria and see what they think,” he told 3AW Mornings.

“We’ve been held in prison, for want of a better word, for too long and it’s time to show them.”

He said that would also ensure the protest is not “hi-jacked” by extremists on both sides of politics.

