Victorian man stuck in isolation after public health stuff-up

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Victorian man stuck in isolation after public health stuff-up

A Victorian man who visited a Tier 1 exposure site 16 days ago is still in isolation, due to a Health Department stuff-up.

John Wade was at the Phillip Island Chocolate Factor on July 13, the same day as a positive case visited.

He was told on July 17 that he’d been exposed, and got tested and isolated immediately.

He was also tested seven days after the exposure date and again 13 days after exposure, and returned negative results on both tests.

But he’s still in isolation because the Health Department thinks he missed his day 13 test.

“I got a message last night to advice me that I missed my day 13 test and I have to do another 14 days in isolation,” he told Neil Mitchell.

But Mr Wade can’t get in contact with health officials to correct the situation.

“I was on the phone from 9.30pm last night until midnight,” he said.

“I’ve been on the phone this morning since about 7am and I just cant get through.”

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Wade’s account of the frustrating situation

Neil Mitchell
News
