Victorian MP caught lifting speech from fictional TV show The West Wing

State Political Reporter James Talia made an interesting observation while yesterday.

He noticed some uncanny similarities between a speech made by member for Burwood, Will Fowles, and a fictional character in his favourite TV show.

The Victorian MP delivered a 90 second speech yesterday afternoon which borrowed three times from a speech delivered by the fictional president Jed Bartlet, played by Martin Sheen.

Mr Talia spoke to Mr Fowles who admitted he was a huge fan of The West Wing, but said the lifting of the speech was unintentional.

“He has said he has phrases that are kind of lodged in his brain … and this was an unconscious homage to The West Wing’s creator Aaron Sorkin, who he describes as one of the greatest speechwriters we’ve ever seen,” he said.

