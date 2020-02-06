Why Victorian MP Jeff Bourman introduced his baby, Rebecca, in parliament

Victorian MP Jeff Bourman has shared the emotionally taxing journey he and his wife Nicole have endured to bring a baby into the world.

The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party MP introduced his little girl, Rebecca, in parliament on Wednesday.

She is the culmination of 20 years of trying for a child and 11 cycles of IVF.

Jeff and Nicole decided the 11th attempt was going to be their last.

“I’m so glad we tried one last time,” Mr Bourman told Neil Mitchell.

He said he wanted to be able to give others in a similar situation hope.

“It really is a beautiful video,” Neil Mitchell said.

“It was a big dose of reality which we don’t often see in parliament.”

