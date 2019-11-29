Victorian MP proposes naming a freeway after band TISM

A member of Victorian Parliament is campaigning for the currently under construction Mordialloc Freeway to be named after 80s and 90s alternative rock band TISM (an acronym for ‘This is Serious Mum’).

Liberal Democrat MP for South East Metropolitan Victoria, David Limbrick, floated the idea.

“In the city we’ve got these laneways called AC/DC Lane, they’re going to have Hutchence Lane and stuff, and I’m thinking ‘well why don’t we do it out in the South-East Metro area?,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“Back in 1988 I used to be a fan of TISM and they had a song called The Mordialloc Road Duplicator, and they spoke about how in the future there’s going to be this freeway where you can turn off to Cranbourne and Frankston.

“I thought, it makes perfect sense to just called it the TISM Freeway, or something like that!”

Mr Limbrick has formally put forward the proposal to Minister for Roads, Jaala Pulford.

And it turns out she’s a fan of the band, too!

“I did go over and have a chat to her in the chamber, and I can give you a bit of inside scoop; she indicated to me that she’s a bit of a TISM fan herself!,” Mr Limbrick said.

“Maybe it can happen. It started off as a bit of end of year fun and sometimes these things can get serious!”

Image: Major Road Projects