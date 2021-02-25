Victorian MP wants ‘pregnant persons’ term normalised over ‘pregnant women’

Tom Elliott says he’s concerned “politically correct idiocy” from the United Kingdom will soon find its way into Australia.

In fact, he says it’s already happening.

It comes after Victoria’s first openly gay female MP welcomed moves in the UK to refer to ­”pregnant persons” instead of “pregnant women” in a bill concerning paid maternity leave for parliamentarians.

Harriet Shing said “people who are able to have babies who identify as male” may feel excluded otherwise.

“What does it mean to be female, or male for that matter, anymore? Obviously nothing,” Tom Elliott said.

“It’s got nothing to do with being pregnant, or being able to give birth, or being able to breastfeed … men can do it just as well women, apparently.

“This is madness in the United Kingdom and they’re pursuing this politically correct idiocy with great fervour over there.

“It is spreading here, mark my words.”

3AW Drive was quickly contacted by several callers who expressed concern.

“I’m absolutely ropeable,” Molly said.

“I’m a mother, I’m a grandmother, not a ‘birthing person’.”

