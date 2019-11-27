Victorian opposition moves to reintroduce ‘move-on laws’ in wake of recent CBD protests

The Victorian opposition wants to reinstate “move-on laws” that would give police increased power to break up disruptive demonstrations.

David Southwick, Shadow Minister for Police, told Tom Elliott police would be able to arrest anybody who refused to move-on if they were unduly obstructing traffic or stopping people entering or exiting a building.

It comes on the back of several recent protests that have sparked chaos in the CBD and brought traffic to a standstill.

“We’ve seen radical protests take a new level in Victoria,” Mr Southwick said.

“They’re now a week long, instead of a day or two and their main object is to disrupt and shut down the city and inconvenience the public.

“We believe that everybody has a right to protest, but nobody has a right to hold the public to ransom.”

