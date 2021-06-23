3AW
Victorian parents ditch single-sex schools in favour of co-education

2 hours ago
Article image for Victorian parents ditch single-sex schools in favour of co-education

Single sex schools are falling out of favour in Victoria, with co-educational schools increasingly preferred by parents.

New data from the Education Department reveals the number of students enrolled in co-educational secondary schools rose by 11.3 per cent from 2015 to 2020.

Meanwhile, enrolments at girls’ schools grew by just 2.4 per cent, and enrolments at boys’ schools rose by 4.2 per cent.

McKinnon Secondary College principal Pitsa Binnion, says co-educational schools are “a slice of normal society”.

“It’s important to build good relationships … and respectful relationships,” she told Ross and Russel.

“It’s about everyday, day in, day out, normalising and seeing people.”

Many believe girls do better at single-sex schools, while boys perform better in co-educational settings, but Ms Binnion doesn’t believe that’s the case.

“I think there is absolutely no evidence that says girls perform better when they’re segregated away from boys,” she said.

