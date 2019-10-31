Single-use plastic bags are banned in Victoria from today

A statewide ban on lightweight plastic bags comes into force today.

The ban applies to all bags with a thickness of 35 microns or less, including degradable and compostable bags.

Greengrocers, bakers, pharmacies, clothing stores, restaurants, markets or food outlets are among the businesses which will no longer be able to hand out the lightweight bags.

The move brings Victoria in line with all other Australian states, which have already banned single-use bags, and extends a voluntary ban introduced by supermarkets last year.

Smaller plastic bags, such as those used in the fruit and vegetable department at the supermarket, or at butchers, will not be included in the ban.

Businesses which don’t comply with the new laws could be hit with fines of up to $50,000.

Bakers Delight has received an exemption from the ban, as the retailer has mistakenly bulk ordered 34 micron plastic bags, one micron too thin to be allowed.

The bakery chain will be exempt from the ban until March 2020.

No other exemptions to the law have been made for other retailers.

