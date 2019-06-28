Victorian political adviser named Miss Universe Australia

Australia’s contestant for the 2019 Miss Universe competition was crowned last night.

Victorian Priya Serrao, a state government adviser and law graduate, was named Miss Universe Australia.

The 26-year-old told Neil Mitchell she entered the competition on a whim, and has never been in a beauty pageant before.

“It was almost a random application. I honestly did not put any thought into it,” she said.

“It’s not something that I would normally do at all.”

Ms Serrao, who was born in India, said she was pleasantly surprised two women of colour took out first and second place in the competition.

“I didn’t expect it,” she said.

Former Australian Miss Universe contestants include Jennifer Hawkins, Erin McNaught, and Jesinta Franklin.

Press PLAY below to hear more.

