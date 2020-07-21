Victorian politician explains why masks should NOT be made mandatory

A Victorian politician says the government should be encouraging, not forcing, people to wear face masks in public.

Liberal Democrats MP David Limbrick told 3AW Mornings the threat of fines has created a rebellious push-back in some sections of the community.

He says people would be more willing to do the right thing with a softer approach.

“It builds resentment,” the member for the South East Metro region told 3AW.

“People don’t like being bullied and told what to do.”

