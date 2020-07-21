3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorian politician explains why masks..

Victorian politician explains why masks should NOT be made mandatory

34 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

A Victorian politician says the government should be encouraging, not forcing, people to wear face masks in public.

Liberal Democrats MP David Limbrick told 3AW Mornings the threat of fines has created a rebellious push-back in some sections of the community.

He says people would be more willing to do the right thing with a softer approach.

“It builds resentment,” the member for the South East Metro region told 3AW.

“People don’t like being bullied and told what to do.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332