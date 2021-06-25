Victorian politicians awarded another pay rise

Victoria’s politicians have been awarded another pay rise.

An independent tribunal has reportedly recommended a 2.5 per cent increase.

That equates to almost another $5000 a year for a back-bencher, rising to an extra $11,000 for the Premier.

MPs are all but certain to be placed under serious pressure to refuse it, given the economic struggles plenty of Victorians have endured over the past 12 months due to lockdown and COVID-19.

“What great news! I’m sure this will make your Friday afternoon!” Tom Elliott said sarcastically in response to the developments on Friday.