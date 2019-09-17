3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorian politicians get a pay..

Victorian politicians get a pay rise

4 hours ago
3aw news

Victorian politicians have been handed a pay rise.

Daniel Andrews will become the highest paid Premier in Australia, with his salary to bump up to $441,439 a year.

It’s pay increase of 11.8 per cent.

The Deputy Leader, Leader of the Opposition and Members of Cabinet have also received an 11.8 per cent increase.

Backbenchers were given a 3.5 per cent pay rise, now earning $182,413 a year.

The decision to give the politicians a pay rise was made by an independent tribunal.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332