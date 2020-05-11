Victorian prison in lockdown after bizarre coronavirus scare

A Victorian prison has been in lockdown for days after a mysterious coronavirus scare.

The shutdown started last week, when three asymptomatic inmates at the Hopkins Correctional Centre in Ararat, who had been tested as part of the statewide testing blitz, returned positive results for COVID-19.

The trio have since undergone subsequent tests — as many as two per prisoner — which have come back negative.

The correctional facility has conducted contact tracing, with almost 200 additional prisoners tested for coronavirus. All tests have returned negative results.

The prison has also introduced more rigorous cleaning measures to curb the risk of coronavirus spreading within the facility.

