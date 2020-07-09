Temperature checks for students as schools pre-emptively shift to home learning

All students at schools within the locked down Melbourne and Mitchell Shire area will undergo daily temperature checks in term three.

The state government will distribute more than 14,000 non-contact infrared thermometers to facilitate the measure.

The announcement comes as at least nine schools have voluntarily decided to shift to remote learning for some year levels next week, in anticipation the state government will declare a mandatory return to home-based learning for Term Three.

Term Three was due to begin on July 13, but school holidays have been extended by one week for students in prep to year 10, following the Stage Three lockdown announcement.

All Victorian students in years 11 and 12 will return to school-based learning as planned on July 13.

Teachers will have five pupil-free days to prepare for the possibility of a return to remote learning on July 19, with the Andrews government next week set to make an announcement on whether all students may return to face-to-face learning this term.

But some schools have made the early decision to resume learning from home next week.

Parents at Caulfield Grammar School have been sent a letter informing them that Prep to Year 9 students will be remote learning from next Wednesday to Friday.

3AW Mornings understands Beaconhills Christian College in Pakenham, Tintern Grammar School, Lowther Hall, Scotch College, Ivanhoe Grammar School, Carey Baptist Grammar School, Assumption College in Kilmore and St Michael’s Grammar School in St Kilda will also return to online learning for some students next week.