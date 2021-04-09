3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victorian renters plead for compassion..

Victorian renters plead for compassion as eviction moratorium is lifted

3 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Victorian renters plead for compassion as eviction moratorium is lifted

Victorian renters are pleading for compassion after the COVID-19 moratorium on evictions was lifted.

The Real Estate Institute says many landlords haven’t wasted any time kicking financially-struggling tenants out.

Leith rents a property on the Mornington Peninsula and told 3AW Mornings he and his partner were both free lancers who’d struggled enormously over the past year.

They’ve been told they need to vacate.

Click PLAY below to hear his story

Picture by Getty iStock

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332