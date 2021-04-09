Victorian renters plead for compassion as eviction moratorium is lifted

Victorian renters are pleading for compassion after the COVID-19 moratorium on evictions was lifted.

The Real Estate Institute says many landlords haven’t wasted any time kicking financially-struggling tenants out.

Leith rents a property on the Mornington Peninsula and told 3AW Mornings he and his partner were both free lancers who’d struggled enormously over the past year.

They’ve been told they need to vacate.

