3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mum says son ‘confused and upset’ after school forces boys to stand and apologise for their gender

3 hours ago
Red hot tip confirmed
Red Hot Tip Confirmed
Article image for Mum says son ‘confused and upset’ after school forces boys to stand and apologise for their gender

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

A Warrnambool school which asked all male students to stand up in an assembly and apologise for their gender has acknowledged the move was “inappropriate”.

On Thursday, Neil Mitchell was tipped off to the incident at Brauer College, which has now been confirmed.

In a whole school assembly discussing respect for women, the school asked all male students to stand.

Danielle Shepherd says her son, who is in year seven at the school, is “confused and upset”.

“It wasn’t a very thought out process, I don’t think, by the school,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“He now has this misconception that all boys are now looked at as predators.”

Press PLAY below for more.

“Boys were asked to stand as a symbolic gesture of apology for the behaviours of their gender that have hurt or offended girls and women,” principal Jane Boyle said in a statement.

“In retrospect, while well-intended, we recognise that this part of the assembly was inappropriate.

“Today, the school is contacting parents to explain the reasons behind the assembly and to ensure that any student who requires support is aware that it is available.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Google Maps

Red hot tip confirmed
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332