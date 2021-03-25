Mum says son ‘confused and upset’ after school forces boys to stand and apologise for their gender

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

A Warrnambool school which asked all male students to stand up in an assembly and apologise for their gender has acknowledged the move was “inappropriate”.

On Thursday, Neil Mitchell was tipped off to the incident at Brauer College, which has now been confirmed.

In a whole school assembly discussing respect for women, the school asked all male students to stand.

Danielle Shepherd says her son, who is in year seven at the school, is “confused and upset”.

“It wasn’t a very thought out process, I don’t think, by the school,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“He now has this misconception that all boys are now looked at as predators.”

“Boys were asked to stand as a symbolic gesture of apology for the behaviours of their gender that have hurt or offended girls and women,” principal Jane Boyle said in a statement.

“In retrospect, while well-intended, we recognise that this part of the assembly was inappropriate.

“Today, the school is contacting parents to explain the reasons behind the assembly and to ensure that any student who requires support is aware that it is available.”

