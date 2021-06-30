3AW
Easing of Victorian stadium and theatre rules delayed due to ‘delicately poised’ national situation

5 hours ago
An expected boost to stadium crowds and theatre capacities in Victoria has been put on hold for another seven days.

Victoria recorded just one new local COVID-19 case today — the family member of a case connected to the Epping Private Hospital outbreak.

But, with COVID-19 outbreaks spreading in other states across the country, the Victorian government has halted plans to ease rules on stadiums and theatres today.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the national situation is “extremely delicately poised” at the moment, and that’s what’s behind the decision.

“We are not increasing restrictions, as other states around the Australian mainland are, but what we are doing is holding them where they are to make sure that we keep Victorians safe,” he said.

