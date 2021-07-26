Victorian students call for ‘no questions asked’ mental health days

Victorian school students are calling for the right to be able to take a handful of “no questions asked” mental health days each term.

But Tom Elliott’s concerned the reason many students have poor mental health is because they’ve missed so much school already.

Nina Laitala, CEO of Victorian Student Representative Council, said giving students the opportunity to take the day off would help “alleviate” some of the pressure students had been under.

“It’s been exhausting for them,” she said on 3AW Drive.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the concept

Picture by Getty iStock