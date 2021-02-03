Victorian taxi company defends decision to only use English-speaking drivers

A Victorian taxi company is digging in its heels over a controversial decision to only use “Australian drivers” who speak English.

Eureka Taxis launched at Ballan this week.

The company has already courted controversy with a social media post announcing its arrival.

“You will be able to call a taxi … and be picked up by an Australian driver,” A post on Facebook read.

“All drivers are: Australian drivers, fully insured, have current working with children’s checks.”

Co-owner Vivian Wilson told Neil Mitchell the company was simply listening to customer feedback.

She’s of Maltese descent herself.

“We are in Australia,” she told 3AW Mornings.

“Yes, we are multicultural, however, you’re there for the customers.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW