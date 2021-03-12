Victorian taxpayers fork out millions for hotel quarantine program, despite pause in arrivals

Victorian taxpayers are forking out one million dollars a day for a hotel quarantine program that’s not taking returning overseas travellers .

Hotels, staff and other contract holders are continuing to be paid by government, despite the quarantine scheme being suspended a month ago when international flights into Melbourne were stopped.

The program will end up costing close to $400 million to run for 12 months.

Minister Martin Pakula says it’s necessary to the keep hotels on standby, given Victoria will at some stage take international arrivals again.