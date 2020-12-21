Melburnian tests positive to COVID-19 after visiting NSW

A returned Victorian traveller who visited Sydney’s Northern Beaches has tested positive to COVID-19.

The infected Victorian, a 15-year-old from the Moonee Valley local government area, visited several high-risk exposure sites in the Northern Beaches before travelling home to Victoria by car with their parents.

Upon returning to Victoria on December 17, they isolated in their home before testing positive on December 20.

The infected person and their close contacts are self-isolating.

There are no known exposure sites in Victoria.

Yesterday there were 0 new local cases and no lives lost. 1 new case was acquired interstate, 2 international – these cases are in quarantine. 15,521 test results were received. If you have symptoms, get tested and stay home. https://t.co/lIUrl0ZEco #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/m7VzFfS3BV — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) December 21, 2020

Victoria has also recorded another two COVID-19 cases among returned travellers in quarantine.