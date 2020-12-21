3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Melburnian tests positive to COVID-19..

Melburnian tests positive to COVID-19 after visiting NSW

10 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Melburnian tests positive to COVID-19 after visiting NSW

A returned Victorian traveller who visited Sydney’s Northern Beaches has tested positive to COVID-19.

The infected Victorian, a 15-year-old from the Moonee Valley local government area, visited several high-risk exposure sites in the Northern Beaches before travelling home to Victoria by car with their parents.

Upon returning to Victoria on December 17, they isolated in their home before testing positive on December 20.

The infected person and their close contacts are self-isolating.

There are no known exposure sites in Victoria.

Victoria has also recorded another two COVID-19 cases among returned travellers in quarantine.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332