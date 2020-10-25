Victorian tourism industry calls for $1.3bn cash injection after devastating ‘triple whammy’

Victoria’s tourism industry is calling for a massive $1.3 billion lifeline, as ongoing COVID-19 restrictions devastate the sector.

It comes as research shows 165,000 Victorian tourism jobs could be lost by this time next year.

The Tourism and Transport Forum and Victoria Tourism Industry Council have banded together to call for the massive cash injection.

Chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, says “it is going to be a long, hard slog” to reinvigorate Victorian tourism.

“Victoria has had a triple whammy … bushfires and two lockdowns,” she told Ross and Russel.

Ms Osmond called for a “substantial boost” to funding for Visit Victoria, and a push to restore confidence in travelling to Victoria.

She said bridging the divide COVID-19 has driven between the city and the country will be essential to the survival of tourism businesses.

“One of the worrying things about covid … is that it’s developing a bit of a division between the city and the country, which I think we’re going to have to work really hard to heal.”

